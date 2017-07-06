They Gathered to Share Money -Akeredolu Rejects Calls for CONFAB Implementation - The Herald Nigeria

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has backed out from calls to implement the decisions reached at the 2014 National CONFAB, saying that it was an avenue where the nation’s funds were looted.

According to the governor who spoke at the inauguration of the leadership of the National Association of Ondo state students(NAOSS) held in Ajasin Auditorium, Akure, he is not in support of implementing decisions reached at the CONFAB.

It was gathered that Akeredolu who was represented at the event by his aide on Special Duties, “they gathered themselves together and shared billions of tax payers money, all in the name of National Conference.”

In a related development, the governor also has landed heavily on two leaders of the Yoruba extraction, Yinka Odumakin of the Afenifere and Gani Adams of the Oodua Peoples Congress(OPC).

“Gani Adams is a Carpenter who metamorphosed to a businessman, in the name of thuggery. Yinka Odumakin has never done any other thing in his life, apart from being a reporter in Punch Newspaper at a time,” Akeredolu said.

“These are celebrated frauds in the society, who parade themselves and Speak as Yoruba leaders without consulting the people they claim to lead in decision making.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment