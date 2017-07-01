'Thief!' Abia People Throw Stone, Sachet Water on Ex-Gov. T.A Orji At Burial Ceremony - The Herald Nigeria

Like the biblical “crucify! Crucify Him” comments during the trial of Jesus in the hands of Pontious Pilate, the people of Abia state, yesterday pelted former Governor of the State, T.A Orji, with water and stones.

According to Abacity Blog, the ex-governor was among dignitaries present at the burial ceremony of the former Secretary to the State Government – during Orji Kalu’s government – Elechi Nwaogbo.

It was reported that other guests were already seated and pouring eulogies on the departed when T. A Orji came into the gathering.

On sighting him, youths who were in the premises, hauled stones and sachet water, popularly called pure water, on him, shouting, “We don’t want you, thief!!!” and other unprintable labels.

The former governor was said to have been later rescued by his security details at the event.

Guests at the burial described the late Abia scribe as a perfect gentleman whose tireless and dogged efforts have contributed immensely to the development of the state.

