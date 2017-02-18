Things you should know about sex during your period - The Herald Nigeria

Having sex on your period is very safe. The myth that it is dangerous originates largely from religious beliefs. Many people believed that women were “dirty” or “unclean” while menstruating, and for this reason, contact with menstruating women was limited and mostly seen as an abomination. In fact, some religions still adhere to these practices; however, medically speaking, there is no reason you cannot have sex on your period.

Here are things you should know:

The doctors prescribe it; When asked, a doctor said “If the patient is comfortable with it, then it’s great to continue having sex throughout the month and not have to take a break, it is perfectly natural and safe for both partners”.

To avoid stained bed sheets, you can put a towel down on the bed, or just be spontaneous and get busy in the shower. And do not be concerned if you see dark red or brown clumps during or after sex; that is just older blood and cells of your uterine lining, and it is perfectly normal.

You might enjoy it and your partner might too; Arousal is different for every woman, and some may be too distracted by the pain of their period and its annoyances to actually get in the mood for sex. But for others, menstruation could actually make you feel aroused. That’s because your estrogen and testosterone are low on day 1, but they start to rise by day 3. “Some women report they feel more aroused and more sensitive around this time” a doctor says. Plus, your flow can serve as extra lubrication during sex, which can also increase pleasure.

Now, women usually assume their partner will be disgusted by their period but it is often the person who is menstruating who puts a stop to sex, not her other half. Every couple is different, and some people will be more open to it than others. If you do not know what your partner might think, ask at an appropriate time, good communication is everything.

Pick one or another; So if you are not comfortable with penetration during your period, there’s no reason you cannot still enjoy other sexual encounters without making a mess. “She can wear a tampon and the focus can be on the clitoris” a doctor says, and she can still help her partner orgasm with oral stimulation.

You still have to protect yourself; Do not think for one minute you are entirely free of getting pregnant if you have sex while on your period. “Some periods last more than a week and sometimes a woman’s ovulation can overlap with menstruation,” a doctor explains ; on top of that, sperm can live for 3 to 5 days.

You will also need a to use a condom if you don’t know your partner’s STD status. A medical personnel explains “the cervix is more open during this time of month (which allows the blood to pass), you have a slightly higher risk of infection from exposure to a sexually transmitted disease during unprotected sex”.

So do not be scared of having sexual intercourse during your period, it might just work for you.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment