This Is Why We Won't Let The 2face's Nationwide Protest Hold - Lagos Police Commissioner - The Herald Nigeria

The Lagos state commissioner of police, Fatai Owoseni, has reiterated his stand against the proposed nationwide protest organised by Nigerian singe, 2face Idibia.

Speaking on the protest slated for the 6th of February, same day the President is expected back into the country, Fatai Owoseni in a chat with Linda Ikeji Blog said:

“What the police in the command has done is to bring attention of the organizers of the protest to the provision of the constitution. The constitution does allow right to freedom of expression and right to peaceful assembly and the same constitution in section 45 also puts what is called restriction to the fundamental rights..The implication of that is that the right to freedom of expression, the right to peaceful assembly are not absolute. The constitution has given us that authority to hack when those two rights of freedom of assembly and freedom of expression are going to affect the right and freedom of other persons and of course if they are going to affect safety, public order and security.

“We have met with the organizers of the 2face rally. The other group that also want to do pro-government rally, we have brought their attention to the provisions of the constitution and its on the bases of that that we are advising them to shelve whatever rallies as a respect to the constitution. It is not power or the take of the police commissioner to say he is banning a rally. I am not the law. Everything the police do is within the confines of the law. We only brought their attention to those provisions of the law and advised them to abide with the constitution.

“After seeing all the controversies surrounding what they want to do, we also have a duty to protect the rights and freedom of other persons. Since its going to affect public safety and order, it is a mandate that where every other persons want to go to work, so we have advised them on the basis of what the constitution says and that is our position.”

The Police Commissioner added: “We have told them that those rights (freedom to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression) they want to use are not absolute and we have told them that the constitution has put a restriction on those rights and in furtherance, advised them to shelve the rally.”

“We believe that they are very responsible people and they will abide by the provision of that constitution that makes their rights not to be absolute to respect the rights of other citizens. We are assuring the members of the public that we would do the needful to ensure everybody goes about his or her lawful business without any injuries.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment