This N125 billion home is the most expensive in America - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Yes, you read that right, the home goes for around N125 billion. It’s safe to say that many will struggle to purchase the home.

A luxury real estate developer Bruce Makowsky took the game to a whole new level when he built this super spec-built megamansion in Los Angeles’s posh Bel Air community listed at a whopping $250,000,000, (N125 billion) making it by far the highest-priced private residence currently for sale in the United States.

To put this in context, the next most expensive residence is a 16-acre, multi-residence compound in Manalapan, Florida, owned by the family of deceased publisher William B. Ziff, Jr. and listed in early 2016 at $195 million which is over $50 million less than this one.

According to property records, Makowsky acquired the property for $11 million in July 2013. The seller was professional football player turned chat and game show host Michael Strahan, currently host of “The $100,000 Pyramid,” who’d purchased the property just over a year earlier for $7.9 million.

The house is outfitted with just about every accessory that you could want a house to home with including a helipad, cinema room, game room, three kitchens, five bars, two commercial-grade elevators lined in alligator skin and a total of 21 bathrooms.

You can check out photos of the super mansion below.

