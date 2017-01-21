 This N125 billion home is the most expensive in America - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

This N125 billion home is the most expensive in America

Yes, you read that right, the home goes for around N125 billion. It’s safe to say that many will struggle to purchase the home.

A luxury real estate developer Bruce Makowsky took the game to a whole new level when he built this super spec-built megamansion in Los Angeles’s posh Bel Air community listed at a whopping $250,000,000, (N125 billion) making it by far the highest-priced private residence currently for sale in the United States.

To put this in context, the next most expensive residence is a 16-acre, multi-residence compound in Manalapan, Florida, owned by the family of deceased publisher William B. Ziff, Jr. and listed in early 2016 at $195 million which is over $50 million less than this one.

According to property records, Makowsky acquired the property for $11 million in July 2013. The seller was professional football player turned chat and game show host Michael Strahan, currently host of “The $100,000 Pyramid,” who’d purchased the property just over a year earlier for $7.9 million.

The house is outfitted with just about every accessory that you could want a house to home with including a helipad, cinema room, game room, three kitchens, five bars, two commercial-grade elevators lined in alligator skin and a total of 21 bathrooms.

You can check out photos of the super mansion below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade. His hobbies include reading and writing, he also loves Renaissance art.

