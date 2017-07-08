Those Calling For Separation are Mad -OBJ - The Herald Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has backed out of the calls for restructuring the nation but insists that Nigerians need mind restructuring.

Olusegun Obasanjo was speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

According to him, the answer to most of the problems facing the country is in the mindset.

He added that those calling for separation are not in their right senses, stressing that the nation’s strength lies in her diversity.

“The answer to most of our problems is mindset change and change of mentality. If we need any restructuring, it is the restructuring of our mindset and mentality. How will anybody in his right senses believe separation in the way out?” Obasanjo asked.

“We have passed that stage. We have problems, there are many ways we can solve them. It is our diversity that make us a great country. I won’t want a Nigeria where we dance same juju, or wear same attire. Our strength is in our diversity.”

