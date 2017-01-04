Three men arraigned for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl in Kastina - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Three men on Tuesday appeared before a Katsina Senior Magistrate court for allegedly raping and impregnating a fourteen-year-old girl.

The Presiding Magistrate, Hajiya Fadille Dikko, however, directed that the three suspects be remanded in prison custody till Feb. 8, 2017, for mention.

The three accused persons, namely Abdullahi Abubakar, 20, from Makera village; Lausa Suleiman, 20, from Kankara village and Bishir Umar, 39, of Turare village, all in the Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina state, were said to have lured the girl (Saadya Abdullahi), at different times and places to have sexual intercourse with her.

The Police Information Report with number: KT/1389X/16 , read in the court added that the trio “unlawfully had carnal knowledge of her at different places, dates and times as a result of which she was impregnated.”

The girl’s father, Abdullahi Nasole, reported the incident at the Dutsinma Police Station, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Kabir Muhammed, told the court that the case was that of rape which was contrary to section 283 of the penal code.

He said investigations was still ongoing on the case, pleading for court adjournment to enable police conclude the investigation.

Hajiya Dikko adjourned the case till Feb. 8, 2017 and directed that the accused be remanded in prison custody.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment