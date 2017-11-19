Being the text of the Acceptance Speech by the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Maduaburochukwu Obiano on his Re-election as the Governor of Anambra State on Sunday, November 19, 2017

Ndi b’ anyi, ekenem unu

With utmost humility, I stand before you to accept thehistoric mandate you have bestowed on me today!

Umu nnem, the victory we savour today belongs neither to Willie Obiano nor to our great party, APGA. No! This sweet victory belongs to Ndi Anambra!

It belongs to the wheel barrow pushers and the Okada riders who have clearly seen in our recent political experience, a glimmer of light in the horizon.

It belongs to the farmers in Ayamelum, Onono, Ogbaru, Omasi, Omor and Ufuma who have now realized that Agriculture is the future of Nigeria.

It belongs to the teachers and civil servants who have seen that a motivated workforce is the greatest asset of any government and have rewarded our faith in them with an overwhelming verdict at the polls.

It belongs to the illustrious sons and daughters of Anambra State who have seen the STAR of this great state rise in the Eastern Skies and have answered our call for Aku luo uno; bringing home their Naira and Dollars to put our dear state on the investment map!

This victory belongs to all of us! Umu nnem, this victory isnot a winner takes it all. For in the New Anambra of my dream, everyone is a winner. Everyone!

So, I reach out a hand of brotherhood to my fellow contestants…Oseloka, Tony, Osita, Godwin and others whose names I cannot easily recall here. And I say to you;my brothers, we have all fought a good fight. But Anambra State is the WINNER! The interest of AnambraState is bigger than the private ambitions of anyone of us.. Therefore, I pray you to join hands with me and build a better place for Ndi Anambra! Our beloved state needs our talent and our time. The time to build a better place is NOW!

Indeed, this victory is a referendum on the solid resolve of Ndi Anambra to rise above average in all we do. We have demonstrated that we are indeed capable of taking charge of our lives and making difficult decisions that will brighten the future of our children. I have no doubt in my mind that we shall continue to lay the building blocks for a prosperous tomorrow for all.

Ndi Anambra, this mandate is dear to my heart. I see it as a historic call to inspire my people to greatness. I see it as a call to deny myself sleep that my people might sleep better. Umu nnem, I will not give myself rest until our beloved state has fully assumed the status of the model state of Nigeria. This is my promise to you all.

Fellow compatriots, this victory did not come by chance. It is the final product of the combined efforts of brilliant men and women who sacrificed their personal comfort to ensure that Anambra’s steady march to progress is not derailed.

My first and deepest gratitude goes to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President MuhammaduBuhari for proving to Ndi Anambra that under his watch, democracy will sink deeper roots in the Nigerian soil. Mr President promised us a free and fair election. Today, we can all see that he has kept his promise. Thank you so much Mr President!

I must also thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting what has been widely adjudged a transparent election in Anambra State. With this election, INEC has shown that it has fully braced up for the 2019 elections. Thank you so much.

I will also not forget the vigilance of the Nigerian Police, the Nigerian Army and other law enforcement agencies whose alertness ensured that the expressed will of the people was not thwarted. Indeed, you have done an incredible job!

To the indefatigable DG of my re-election campaign organization, Chief Victor Umeh, Ibobo Aguleri, Ohamadike! You and the entire Campaign Team have written your names in gold. My immense gratitude goes to every member of APGA, from the Ward Chairman to the members of the National Executive Council; you have made us proud! Chukwu gozie unu nine.

And to all the members of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, all the PGs and members of the various town unions across Anambra State, all the Bishops, Reverend Fathers and Pastors, the members of the organized Labour, the youths of Anambra State, the traders, the farmers, the ordinary men and women who look up to government for a better day, I assure you that my team and I shall never fail you.

Indeed, Ndi Anambra, on behalf of my capable Deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke, I thank you all for renewing this mandate and I urge you to prepare for the speedy transformation of Anambra State into a prosperous sub-national entity in the next four years.

Umu nnem, we have stepped into our finest hour. We have finally hit the proverbial bend in the river. Our journey into greatness is now assured. We are ready and willing to work with anyone who has something to share that will make Anambra State great.

We are open to new ideas, new visions of society and a New Hope!

God bless Anambra State

God bless Nigeria

Dalunu

Willie Obiano

Governor

