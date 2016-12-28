Tiny Harris files for divorce from rapper T.I. - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

T.I.’s wife, Tiny Harris, has filed for divorce from the rapper after 6 years of marriage and 3 children together. Tiny filed legal documents for divorce at the Superior Court of Henry County in the state of Georgia on December 7.

TMZ reports state “We’re told the rapper and Tiny had been going through a rough patch that started several months before an awkward photo surfaced showing Tiny pictured with the rapper’s nemesis, Floyd Mayweather, and Mariah Carey at her Halloween party.

At the time, Tiny chalked to pressure into taking the photo next to the guy T.I has had beef with in the past. You’ll recall the rapper and Floyd were involved in a crazy brawl on the Vegas strip back in 2014.

Despite the divorce filing, the pair were amicable as they spent Christmas together. Tiny took to her Instagram to share an adorable video of T.I.watching over their nine-month-old daughter Heiress driving a toy car.

This video is too funny of @heiressdharris & @troubleman31 👑💜 #MySunshine A video posted by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:02am PST

T.I. has yet to respond to the divorce in court.

T.I. and Tiny have been together since 2001 and were married in 2010 during a Miami Beach ceremony.

