Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage who has been in a fix as to what to get her son, Jamil for Christmas flaunted her final decision.

The Mavin singer took to her social media page to flaunt a miniature Mercedes Benz G Wagon which she got her son.

The proud mum narrowed the list down after asking her fans for suggestions on what to get her son ahead of the festivities.

See the photos she shared below:

