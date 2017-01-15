Tiwa Savage set to perform at official Grammy Week event - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Tiwa Savage has been announced as one of the artistes that will perform at the 8th annual Essence “Black Women in Music”, which is an official GRAMMY Week event in February.

The event is being held to salute the year’s extraordinary GRAMMY nominees and celebrate four-time GRAMMY winner, Erykah Badu on the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album, “Baduizm.”

Speaking about having Tiwa, who recently signed on with Roc Nation, sing at the event, Essence president, Michelle Ebanks, said, “Our collaboration with The Recording Academy underscores the mission of our ‘Black Women in Music’ platform. Essence, like the GRAMMYs, has always been at the forefront of recognizing the genius of so many artists and influencers—from iconic legends to the next generation’s international rising stars, like Tiwa Savage.

“We also applaud our event sponsor, Lincoln, for returning once again to support the vision of this event.”

The event, which holds during the Grammy Awards week, will take place on February 9 in Los Angeles.

Tiwa was nominated for a GRAMMY in 2011 for a song she co-wrote on American artiste, Fantasia’s album. The album was nominated in the best R&B album category.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment