Toke Makinwa Named In Infidelity Scandal With Billionaire Magnate

Popular Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has been accused of having a sexual and romantic relationship with Billionaire Festus Fadeyi who is said to be heavily indebted to Skye bank.

The children of the billionaire have allegedly called out Toke warning her to stay away from their father as they believe he is spending so much time with her and squandering too much money on her.

According to reports, the children allege that ever since their father completed his sprawling mansion in Ikoyi, Toke has allegedly taken over hopping in and out of the master bedroom with their father.

Recall that the founder and CEO of Pan Ocean Corporation, an indigenous independent oil firm, acquired a multi-billion naira loan from Skye Bank. His indebtedness to the bank was estimated to be at N196 billion a few months ago.

Toke who is by no means struggling for money seems to have suddenly raised the bar in terms of her shopping and acquisitions which have led people to question what or who the source of her newfound spending habit is. Case in point, Toke acquired a brand new Range Rover 2016 model worth over N50 million recently which has been said to have been paid for by Fadeyi. He is also allegedly responsible for her acquisition of top of the line designer bags, shoes and apparels. From Louboutin, Bottega, Chanel, Louis Vuitton to Hermes.

The popular social media big girl is said to consider Selfridges and Harrods as ordinary shopping points at the moment. Whenever she visits London, United Kingdom (UK) via business class or first class flights allegedly paid for by Fadeyi, she spares no expenses at the city’s posh shopping points, all at the expense of the billionaire.

The children have reportedly cried out that Toke’s continual neglect of her lover’s precarious financial situation will eventually lead him to his doom.

Toke Makinwa has not come forward to speak on these issues and therefore it is uncertain whether she is indeed involved with the businessman at all and if so, how deep the relationship goes.

