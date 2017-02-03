Toke Makinwa Reacts To Lawsuit Filed By Ex-Husband Maje Ayida - The Herald Nigeria

OAP and vlogger, Toke Makinwa has reacted to the lawsuit filed by her ex-husband, Maje Ayida over her book, “On Becoming’.

Recall that Toke Makinwa had released the book last year detailing her ordeal in the hands of the fitness expert, Maje Ayida who had gotten his mistress pregnant during his marriage with the OAP.

In reaction to the book which had recorded a huge success as it sold out following its release, Maje Ayida slamed the OAP with a lawsuit claiming she had fabricated lies in the book to smear his name and asking her to withdraw the lies.

In reaction, Toke Makinwa who is currently in Ghana promoting the book took to her Instagram page to write: “The Lord shall fight for you, and you shall hold your peace.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment