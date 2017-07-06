Tonto Dikeh and her bestie, Swanky Jerry Ends Relationship - The Herald Nigeria

Controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and best friend….or should we say, now ex-best friend and stylist Jeremiah Obodo aka Swanky Jerry seems to have ended their friendship!

According to online sources, the actress got mad after the award wining stylist did not stand by her during her trying times with her former husband Churchill.

Recall that Tonto named Swanky Jerry as her Brides man (Male version of Brides maid) for her 2015 wedding with her ex-hubby, Churchill and got into a dirty social media fight with Toyin Lawani over Swanky.

However, their recent breakup story gained weight after Tonto Dikeh didn’t wish him a happy birthday on Instagram yesterday and later unfollowed him on the platform and Swanky however, unfollowed Tonto Dikeh earlier today.

This conicided with the information from a undisclosed source that Swanky is a “fair weather” friend and Tonto is sick and tired of such attitude, while another claimed “Swanky doesn’t want Tonto to hurt his brand with her messy divorce saga.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment