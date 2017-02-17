Tonto Dike Releases New Photos To Celebrate Son's Birthday - The Herald Nigeria

Nigeria actress, Tonto Dike took to her social media page on Instagram to wish her son with estranged husband, Dr. Olakunle Churchill a happy birthday.

The actress who had kept her son’s face away from the media until recently shared photos of herself and the young boy, Andre who looks like his father as he clocks one.

Tonto Dike captioned the photos:

Happy birthday my Love! 🎂👼🏽🌞👶🏼👸🏼👑👑👑👑👑🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂

Where do I even begin! This angel right here was sent from God to do wonders. My son! My little King! You have been my biggest strength and joy. Sometimes I feel as though I need a spare heart to help contain my love for you. (In tears)

My baby boy,I have a son. The ocean to my eyes. The calm in my life. The one that soothes my soul with just a glance in your eyes. My prayer for you is that you walk in the path God has set for you. Everything else will fall into place!

I will make sure you do not waiver from that set path. It is my duty as your mother. My obligation to you and the almighty God that put you in my care. As you enter your first year on this earth may you continue to experience abundant happiness and joy.

Unexplainable success and favour! Incomprehensible blessing from all corners of the earth. Always remember that your father is the creator of this world. So you must tread it with confidence. He is the almighty God, so do not ever fear or feel flawed in your life. You will do wonders.

As you take your baby steps may they grow into big strides and may you walk into more blessings! Just know that Mummy will be there at your back cheering you on as your personal cheerleader. I love you Baby! Always and forever!

I have watched you blossom, From the first day I laid eyes on you I knew that Our love will be forever..You have brought me so far, Am grateful to you kingy!! Watching you grow teeths and learn to crawl, then Walk now all you wanna do is make mommy chase you all around..I LOVE YOU PASSIONATELY,YOU ARE MY HERO!!!

You took all my Love and made me beautiful,My prayers for you today was private and intense,Baby I know heaven heard us

#KingIsOne #BirthdayBoy #KINGY #1 #MAMAKING 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾#THANKFULHEART #GRATEFUL #KINGANDRE 😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥

