Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, whose marriage to Oladunni Churchill crashed few months ago, after she accused him of infidelity and domestic abuse, commented on a social media post claiming to have been sold out for money by friends she trusted.

Tonto Dikeh has slammed her ex-husband on several online posts accusing him of countering her accusations through bribery so as to defame her character.

The latest scandal to her marriage was after the Nollywood actress called out Churchill, accusing him of fraudulent acts which led to her friend’s brother, Michael being sent to jail.

Micheal who obviously didn’t like the call out, replied the embattled actress, refuting her claims of his serving a jail term and advising her to stop peddling lies against her husband.

Tonto Dikeh was heavily criticised after the call out as some people called her a liar, and accused her of trying to destroy her ex husband.

In reaction to a post on domestic violence, Tonto Dike commented and said, “the pain of being called a liar after speaking up and walking away from an abusive marriage/relationship is the worse kind it cuts deep”.

See her post below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

