 Tonto Dike vs Olakunle Churchill: New Twist To Marriage Crisis Surfaces - The Herald Nigeria

Tonto Dike vs Olakunle Churchill: New Twist To Marriage Crisis Surfaces

Following the marriage crisis plaguing the 17-month-old relationship between Nigerian actress, Tonto Dike and her man Dr. Olakunle Churchill, a new twist to the crisis has emerged.

Recall that Tonto Dike confirmed the separation between the duo some days ago after which she proceeded to delete all photos of her estranged husband from her Instagram page.

In a recent interview, Olakunle Churchill had denied having a female PA adding that the actress had been ignoring his callas cutting him off from his son, Andre.

In a recent twist, Olakunle Churchill took to his social media page to deny that his relationship failed because of an actress PA. He noted that his company does not have any actress PA on its payroll.

He added that the actress story is a sponsored cover.

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar