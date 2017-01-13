Tonto Dikeh apologises to Mercy Johnson for calling her daughter a witch In 2013 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Tonto Dikeh has issued a heart-felt apology to Mercy Johnson after she insulted her in 2013.

She wrote:

“Good morning world Since I have your undivided attention I better make good use of it and not miss the blessing in this lesson!!!

@mercyjohnsonokojie Ever since I had my baby I have been reminded constantly about an ill statement I made about one of your kids a very long time ago.I want to use this media to say I am so sorry, I sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart.I had no right to say what I did,I totally disgraced myself with that.

As a mom I do realize a lot of things I take in because of the love of my son and I know you only took my insult because of that same love..

I am sorry MJ, I am sorry to your lil’ girl or boy..

We don’t have to love each other to realize when we are/went wrong

I have/had no excuse for my behaviour and I also apologize to the fans I hurt/Let down with my words that day many years ago ..To Err is human but to forgive is divine!!!

Am not trying to be the better person, You deserve this apology for your Child for the Love I have for God..I found God and everything in my life changed, Let me tell you about him sometime.

God bless you and yours!!! Happy new year…

Take your time with the process of forgiving my ill-mannered words to your infant but pls eventually do!!

#2017 Amending All my Wrongs

#2017 my year of positivity #Long over due apology #MAMAKING”.

Recall that in 2013, after Mercy delivered her baby Purity in US, Tonto had blasted Mercy who had come back to Nigeria 4 months later to continue with her acting career.

Tonto Dikeh called Mercy all sort of names, claiming Mercy’s husband pushed her immediately into acting because they were broke.

At first the actress cum singer, Tonto tweeted, “Nollywood Bridez marry horribly** #SHEBA#…Wen n if I give birth,God plz provide mii wit a husband dat can provide 4uz,Not 1 dat wld send mii bck to actin 2monthz after I born 2Huzzle”.

Many who believed the tweet was referring to Mercy Johnson engaged Tonto in a twitter war and then Tonto dropped another insult as she tweeted again,

“Every1 who comes to ma tl to Rant Abt ur FOOL MJ is a bigger baztard Dan SHE is coz I never cald no Dam’z Name**F*ck U**”

Like that wasn’t hurtful enough, she took a very direct shot at Mercy Johnson:

“Dam Lozt her Name, U gonno Uze mii az A come backNaaahhhhh go Nurze Ur Witch Dam** #StayBlessed”

