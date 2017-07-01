Tonto Dikeh Still Under Fire, As A Fan Slams Her Participation In Domestic Violence Protest - The Herald Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is still under intense criticism from some quarters even after her marriage with her estranged husband and founder of Big Church foundation, Olakunle Churchill has ended.

The actress who was seen taking part in the just concluded Domestic violence march put together by the wife of the Ooni of Ife in collaboration with 1 in 3 Africa Initiative was sited with a placard during the protest which read that ‘emotional abuse is deadly.’

However, she came under condemnation from one of her followers identified as baebii_vee on her Instagram page.

According to reports from Goldmyne.tv, the fan called her a grown fool who is now happy for becoming single again.

baebii_vee wrote, @tontolet1….am sorry honey…but you a grown fool…so you happy you finally out and single again? So if we single ladies out have misunderstanding with our husbands we should leave him and start carrying placards??? Even if you wanna quit, as a star, it should have done quietly.

“In America, when stars quit their marriages, the street won’t even know. .not until the lady is seen on TV, ceremony with a new dude and one would ask how come? Then you will be hearing, ah, since a year now…she divorced her husband and now in a new relationship. I am telling you as you ma big sister, better calm down now because no man will provide and pre leach to you as that Churchill did.

“The new guy on your life now or about to come is already afraid you gonna beat him or break his newly bought jeep…don’t come out the street and make dating hard for the singles…let us marry finish before you start your nonsense.”



