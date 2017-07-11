Tonto Dike's Alleged Home Breaker Threatens To Expose Top Nigerian Politician - The Herald Nigeria

Rosaline Meruer, the alleged Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike’s home breaker has surfaced online with a threat to expose a top Nigerian politician.

According to the light skinned actress on her social media platform, the top Nigerian politician has been demanding that she be the one to break his home.

Recall that Tonto Dike had alleged that her man, Dr. Olakunle Churchill was romantically involved with the actress and Personal Assistant adding that her man bought her the luxury ride she celebrated her birthday with along with several vacations.

The actress who has since debunked the rumors however took to her social media page to threaten to expose the top politician because she is not a home breaker.

She posted on her social media page:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment