 Tonto Dike's Alleged Home Breaker Threatens To Expose Top Nigerian Politician - The Herald Nigeria

Tonto Dike’s Alleged Home Breaker Threatens To Expose Top Nigerian Politician

Rosaline Meruer, the alleged Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike’s home breaker has surfaced online with a threat to expose a top Nigerian politician.

According to the light skinned actress on her social media platform, the top Nigerian politician has been demanding that she be the one to break his home.

Recall that Tonto Dike had alleged that her man, Dr. Olakunle Churchill was romantically involved with the actress and Personal Assistant adding that her man bought her the luxury ride she celebrated her birthday with along with several vacations.

The actress who has since debunked the rumors however took to her social media page to threaten to expose the top politician because she is not a home breaker.

She posted on her social media page:

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar