Tonto Dike’s ex-boyfriend and luxury designer Malivelihood proposes to girlfriend

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boyfriend Malivelihood A.K.A Michael Awujoola proposed to his girlfriend Adeola Smart yesterday at Heathrow Airport.

 

 

This is coming few days after showing off his money flowers he sent to her in preparation for her 25th birthday.

The luxury designer who is known to give out expensive iPhones to celebrities is said to be deep in love with Adeola.

Recall that Malivehood spoilt his girlfriend rotten on Valentine’s day by sending her cupcakes, a gold iPad, a brand new black G-wagon, designer duds and a hotel room decorated with heart-shaped balloons and rose petals.

Adeola Smart whose father is a wealthy Kogi State senator had also gifted her boyfriend a brand new white customized Rolls Royce car which costs about N57M.

