Tonto Dike's Husband Reveals Why He Posted Empty 'Throne' For Son's Birthday - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dike’s husband, Dr. Olakunle Churchill took to his social media page on Instagram to share a photo of an empty seat in celebration of his son, Andre’s one year birthday.

Fans however questioned him on why he chose to share such strange photo to celebrate his son who is in custody of his estranged wife, Tonto Dike and he replied below.

Recall that Churchill had in a recent interview accused the actress of hiding his son from him and failing to pick his several calls.

He also took to his social media page on Instagram to deny allegation that he was in a sexual relationship with his female Personal Assistant adding that no female actress cum personal assistant is on his company’s payroll.

However, earlier today, Tonto Dike shared the photos below in celebration of her son’s first birthday.

