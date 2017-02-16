Tonto Dike's Man, Olakunle Churchill Reveals His Side Of The Story - The Herald Nigeria

Following the separation rumors following the 17-months-old marriage between actress, Tonto Dike and her man, Dr. Olakunle Churchill over an alleged mistress, the father of one has in a recent interview opened up on his side of the story.

Recall that Tonto Dike took to her social media page to confirm her separation from her man and proceed to delete all photos of him including those of their traditional marriage.

In the recent interview with Toast Magazine, Churchill denied having a female PA as against rumors in the media and also noted that he has not been able to reach his son because Tonto Dike has been ignoring his calls.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

Toast: Recently, your househelp disclosed to an online media that you had issues with wife and you have not been at home just after your December foundation project last year?

Churchill: Every family has its ups and downs but I would not want to talk about my family.

Toast: It was said that after You left home, you were Alleged of having affair with your Female PA?

Churchill: Well, it’s funny to me, because I don’t have female personal Assistant, My PA is Mr Paul, who has been working with me over the years. Besides, it was a sponsored blackmail.

Toast: Gist had it that your wife Tonto Dikeh Churchill caused uproar in your mother’s home, i.e her mother- inlaw, when she was alleged to have pushed her down and broke everything in her house within 2 hours due to her marijuana reactions

Churchill: These issues are private to me and my family.

Toast: Rumour Has that because of domestic violence from you that your wife moved out with your son?

Churchill: I wonder where they got such gist from? I don’t believe my wife will say that, besides I frown against such even my foundation preach against domestic violence in some of our charity awareness campaigns. It is obvious that all these channelled attacks are targeted to drag my image and what I believe in to the mud. Well, the truth is that I have never raised my hands against my wife. I have evidence of CCTV Cameras in my mum’s house when this happened. It can be replayed if you what us to go that far.

Toast: The news earlier today posted and deleted by one Uche Maduagwu that you have relationship with Bobrisky and Swanky Jerry? What is your take on that?

Churchill: Truly, I did not see it posted because am not a social media person, but got wind of it later. It’s sincerely beats my imagination to think of such relationship…well, don’t know Bobrisky but got to know Swanky Jerry through my wife. I believe whoever my wife likes as a friend, I also take as a family friend. Am too busy to think of such unpleasant issues, let alone cooking up defence.

Toast: Your Son’s One Year birthday is few days from now, do you have plans to celebrate it? Guess you will be celebrating him with your wife?

Churchill: Oh! My son, I sure miss him so much. I have planned a worthwhile birthday party for him with friends and family members but it’s sad to say that all effort to reach him proved abortive, and this is affecting my business and emotions, The mum won’t pick calls and the nanny. Our son has been with the mother and not at home for now. I truly, should not be granting this interview if this is all about my family. Am very optimistic that the family will unite together for King Andrea birthday even though channels to reach my wife is temporarily off.

Toast: How Do You perceived all these happening in your family?

Churchill: I see nothing in it, it’s a phase of life. Since it does not affect my cheques and savings. But I truly want to call on bloggers or on social media addicts to verify facts before assuming. Every marriage has good and bad moments, it’s just unfortunate that I recently discovered that the alleged marriage instability is making headlines on some media platforms. Please Tonto Dikeh fans and well wishers take it easy on her, guess she is still adjusting to motherhood. With time, it will be well.

Toast: The news had it that your son owns his own company Kindred Realtors, a real estate firm, don’t you think he is too young?

Churchill: (laugh), the company Kindred Realtor was actually one of my companies before I changed it to our son’s name after his birth. I feel it’s one of his benefit to start building up a brand for him as he grows.

Toast: Sir, it’s been great talking with you, any last words?

Churchill: The adage of the old says ” He that washes his hands well, can eat with elders”…Remain focused, determined and be consistent.

