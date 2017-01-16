The Top 10 Luxury Cars at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Top 10 Luxury Cars at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit
Mercedes-AMG GT C CoupeSource: In celebration of AMG’s 50th anniversary, Mercedes’s high-performance division unveiled the AMG GT C Coupe at this year’s Detroit auto show. Sitting performance-wise between the AMG GT S and the line-topping AMG GT R unveiled in Paris last year, the fixed-roof version of the AMG GT C uses a 4-liter engine that produces 550 hp and 503 ft lbs of torque and can rocket the car from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. The GT C will launch in a special “Edition 50” trim, with Graphite Gray Magno paint, black chrome exterior trim, and a black-and-silver interior color scheme
Audi Q8 ConceptSource: Audi is following BMW and Mercedes-Benz into the coupe-like SUV segment with the Q8 concept. At 16.5 feet long, the Audi Q8 concept resembles a chopped Q7, with a sharply sloping roofline and an aggressive front grille with vertical bars reminiscent of Maserati’s new Levante SUV. Flat, wedge-shaped headlamps use digital Matrix laser lights, which illuminate the road better than LED lights. Inside, there is seating for four, along with Audi’s “virtual cockpit” technology, which combines a head-up display with high-resolution touchscreens. The Q8 concept is powered by Audi’s current plug-in-hybrid drivetrain, which combines a 134 hp electric motor with a 333 hp, 3-liter V-6 combustion engine. A production version, which would compete with the BMW X6, could be announced later this year.
Mercedes-Benz E400 CoupeSource: The variants keep coming for Mercedes-Benz’s beautifully redesigned midsize car. This time it’s the two-door E400 coupe, available with either rear-wheel drive or Mercedes’s 4MATIC all-wheel drive. As with the sedan, the E400 coupe is powered by a 329 hp, 3-liter biturbo V-6 and 9-speed automatic transmission. It’s also equipped with the E-Class’s new semi-autonomous driving features, which can accelerate, brake, steer, and help change lanes at speeds of up to 81 mph. The E400 Coupe is expected to arrive in the U.S. this summer, and although no AMG variants have yet been announced, I could see an AMG E43 and/or an AMG E63 version later. (mbusa.com)
Lexus LSSource: Lexus’s flagship sedan has been fully redesigned with a new look, a new engine, and new safety features. The fifth-generation LS is longer and lower, with a refined, coupe-like silhouette and a new version of Lexus’s gargantuan, mesh-covered spindle grille. For the first time, the LS drops its naturally aspirated engine for an all-new, 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 derived from parent company Toyota’s F1 technology. The new powerplant makes 415 hp and 442 ft lbs of torque, and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Available with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, the new LS uses a lighter, stiffer platform that helps to shave off more than 200 pounds compared with the previous generation. It is expected to arrive in U.S. dealerships toward the end of this year. (lexus.com)
BMW M550i xDrive and 530e iPerformanceSource: BMW’s redesigned 5 Series sedan made its appearance in Detroit with two new variants. The high-performance M550i xDrive (starting at $73,095) is currently the top-of-the-line 5 Series model and sits between the standard 5 Series and the as-yet unannounced redesigned M5. It is powered by a specially tuned, 4.4-liter turbocharged V-8 that produces 456 hp and 480 ft lbs of torque and sprints from zero to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. The 530e iPerformance plug-in hybrid (from $52,395) pairs an electric motor with BMW’s 2.0-liter, turbocharged 4-cylinder combustion engine for a total output of 248 hp and 310 ft lbs of torque and is available with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Notably, the lithium-ion battery pack in the 530e iPerformance sits in a new location underneath the rear seats, freeing up the trunk for cargo space. (bmwusa.com)
Porsche 911 GTSSource: Although Porsche didn’t actually reveal any new cars at the North American International Auto Show, the company did make its own announcement during the show’s first press day that it would offer a GTS version of the 911 in Coupé, Cabriolet, and Targa body styles (starting at $119,000). All 911 GTS models will produce 450 hp—an increase of 30 hp over the Carrera S—thanks to bigger turbochargers on the 3.0-liter flat-six, and will be available with a manual transmission or Porsche’s PDK dual-clutch gearbox. Most variants are all-wheel drive and come standard with Porsche’s adaptive sport suspension. For those who like to throw the tail out, a rear-wheel-drive GTS coupe will also be available. All GTS models will get the wider body found on Carrera 4 models and a more aerodynamic front end. (porsche.com)
Bentley Continental SupersportsSource: Also not officially part of the Detroit Auto Show, Bentley announced its fastest-ever production four-seater just ahead of this year’s NAIAS. With 709 hp and 750 ft lbs of torque coming from a redeveloped W-12 engine, the Bentley Continental Supersports coupe can run from zero to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds on its way to a top speed of 209 mph. A soft-top convertible version does the same dash in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 205 mph. That is no small feat for cars that weigh 5,027 and 5,412 pounds, respectively. The Continental Supersports also gets big carbon ceramic brakes and can be fitted with an optional titanium exhaust for an even bigger sound. (bentleymotors.com)
Mercedes-Benz GLASource: It’s a more grown-up look for the redesigned GLA-Class, Mercedes-Benz’s smallest SUV, scheduled to go on sale this summer. It gets new front and rear bumpers, new optional LED headlamps, and a new exterior color: Canyon Beige. Inside, the GLA boasts better interior materials, including new seat covers, chrome trim, and a refreshed instrument cluster. Performance-wise, the new GLA achieves better aerodynamics, and a new optional off-road suspension raises the ride height by 30 mm. Two models of the GLA-Class will be available in the United States: the GLA250 (with or without 4MATIC all-wheel drive), powered by a 208 hp, 2-liter inline-4, and the Mercedes-AMG GLA45, with a 375 hp, turbocharged inline-4. (mbusa.com)
Infiniti QX50 ConceptSource: Making its world premiere in Detroit, the Infiniti QX50 concept shows off the brand’s vision for a future midsize SUV. Building on Infiniti’s “Powerful Elegance” design language, the QX50 has a tall, wide profile, with taut and muscular lines. Designers are quick to point out the hood, which is shaped like a snake’s head, and a crescent-cut D-pillar that improves rearward visibility. In the cabin, the QX50 concept uses a three-tone color scheme with different leathers and open-pore ash wood trim. Semi-autonomous driver assistance systems are also found on the car, including laser scanners, radar, and cameras to read the car’s surroundings and to maneuver accordingly. Although the QX50 is still in concept form, I expect Infiniti to introduce a production version of a new midsize sedan in the not-too-distant future. (infinitiusa.com)
Audi SQ5Source: Now in its second generation, the Audi SQ5—the performance-oriented version of the midsize Q5 SUV—gets a new look and more power for 2018. A refreshed design sets itself apart with a unique, platinum-gray front grille, aluminum side mirrors, and a rear-roof spoiler. Under the hood is a new 3-liter turbocharged V-6 that generates 354 hp and 369 ft lbs of torque paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that propels the SQ5 from zero to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds. Driving dynamics are improved thanks to more precise steering and a revised front and rear suspension; an adaptive sport suspension is optional for the first time. The new Audi SQ5 is expected to arrive in dealerships this spring. (audiusa.com)
Detroit is where future mobility innovations meet the pavement. With the largest concentration of the world’s top automotive and technology executives, designers, engineers and thought leaders, the North American International Auto Show serves as the global stage for companies to debut brand defining vehicles and industry-shaping announcements.
In January of each year, Detroit’s Cobo Center plays host to one of the largest and first major auto show of the season in North America. Collected on the pages that follow, in alphabetical order, are highlights from the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS)
Max Muncey, Public Relations Manger for NAIAS, says last year the show brought in over 815,000 people and this year’s event should top that and it did.
“It will have over 750 cars on display for people to see,” he had said.
The latest addition to the showroom floor is the Lego Batmobile that Chevrolet unveiled in their exhibit. The Lego Batmobile is made from more than 340,000 lego bricks, and is almost 7 feet tall.
Disney’s Pixar revealed a life-size replica of Lightning McQueen to promote the movie Cars 3, coming to theaters June 16.
“There’s a mixture of real cars, concept cars, lego cars, and animated cars for the families to enjoy,” adds Muncey. “It’s and event where everyone can have fun.”