The Top 10 Luxury Cars at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Detroit is where future mobility innovations meet the pavement. With the largest concentration of the world’s top automotive and technology executives, designers, engineers and thought leaders, the North American International Auto Show serves as the global stage for companies to debut brand defining vehicles and industry-shaping announcements.

In January of each year, Detroit’s Cobo Center plays host to one of the largest and first major auto show of the season in North America. Collected on the pages that follow, in alphabetical order, are highlights from the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS)

Max Muncey, Public Relations Manger for NAIAS, says last year the show brought in over 815,000 people and this year’s event should top that and it did.

“It will have over 750 cars on display for people to see,” he had said.

The latest addition to the showroom floor is the Lego Batmobile that Chevrolet unveiled in their exhibit. The Lego Batmobile is made from more than 340,000 lego bricks, and is almost 7 feet tall.

Disney’s Pixar revealed a life-size replica of Lightning McQueen to promote the movie Cars 3, coming to theaters June 16.

“There’s a mixture of real cars, concept cars, lego cars, and animated cars for the families to enjoy,” adds Muncey. “It’s and event where everyone can have fun.”

