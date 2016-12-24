Top 8 Celebrity Scandals Of 2016 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The year 2016 started off on a high note with celebrity scandal as Olamide and Don Jazzy opened the floodgates on the Headies Awards stage.

The epic war of words between the ace Nigerian celebrities opened up a new chapter for other scandals including the epic rant by Tiwa Savage’s husband, Tunji ‘TeeBillz’ Balogun which made the headlines for days.

Here is a list of the top scandals that shook the Nigerian entertainment industry in the year 2016 as compiled by Hazeez Balogun.

Don Jazzy Versus Olamide At The Headies

Scandals kicked off on the very first day of the year. At the 2015 Headies, which actually took place on the 1st of January, 2016, there was a lot of drama that led to two power houses in the Nigeria music scene going head to head.

The brouhaha started when Mavin artiste, Reekado Banks won the coveted Next Rated Artiste Category. This obviously didn’t go down well with Olamide whose YBNL artiste, Lil Kesh appeared a bigger favourite in the run up to the show to win the award.

Olamide used his time on stage to throw shade at the event organisers for not giving Lil Kesh the award. He said this while using profanities as he listed all the hit songs Lil Kesh had produced that year alone.

Not long after, Don Jazzy used his own opportunity on stage to get back at Olamide. He said, “Egbon Olamide, if you want the car, come and collect it.” Their war of words continued online where Olamide used Twitter to threaten Don Jazzy.

Days later, the whole fight was squashed, or at least made to look like it was. Billionaire, Aliko Dangote called up the two music titans and settled the rift. The two were seen taking pictures together.

Tiwa Savage And Tee Billz Divorce

This year also saw celebrity couple Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz embroiled in one of the biggest scandals of the year. Tee Billz lashed out at his wife on Instagram complaining about neglect, accused his wife of having sex with Dr. Sid, Don Jazzy and 2face Idibia, claimed his mother-in-law was a witch and spoke about his fractured relationship with his father.

It was later revealed that he tried committing suicide on the same day. Tiwa Savage in a tell-all interview exclusively released to Pulse on April 28, 2016 accused Tee Billz of neglect, drug use and infidelity.

At the moment, we gather that the two are working on their marriage and might be getting back together soon.

Between Davido, Sophia Momodu And Dele Momodu

Davido had tried to take his own daughter to Dubai on holiday but refused to take the mother along. This little incident quickly turned into a big issue.

Sophia, the mother of the child accused the pop star’s family of ‘baby napping’ and had quickly contacted her popular uncle, Dele Momodu. Instantly, Davido and his family were accosted at the airport and were not allowed to fly until the case was settled.

Even after the truce was called between Davido’s family and Sophia Momodu’s family, the pop star has been taunting the veteran journalist and Ovation publisher Dele Momodu by calling out his name in his songs.

Wizkid And Binta Diallo’s Baby Daddy Drama

Pop singer Wizkid has surely been in a lot of baby mama drama this year. Back in February, it was revealed that Wizkid had allegedly fathered a child with a Guinean woman named Binta Diamond Diallo who stays in America.

Despite the baby boy being named after him Wizkid swiftly denied fathering a child. Binta Diamond Diallo fired back by saying that Wizkid is a deadbeat dad who has not seen his son.

There has been no statement from Wizkid after that but the scandal did leave a mark on the pop star.

Burna Boy had baby daddy drama too

It all started when a lady, named Uju Stella, accused the singer of allegedly impregnating and abandoning her. Burna Boy, in response to the allegation, made a short video clip where he suggested he only slept with her once.

Uju Stella also claimed Burna Boy stormed her apartment, broke her door and threatened her after she made it public that she is with his child. Uju Stella then proceeded to drag his mum into the drama accusing her of trying to get her terminate the pregnancy. It seemed as though Stella’s story could be questionable as she suddenly went underground with her claims.

Rahama Sadau Expelled From Kannywood

What seemed like a simple hug in a musical video has landed a rising star in trouble. Actors, directors, movie lovers and Twitter went into an intense conversation about the unexpected ban of Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau.

According to the Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Sadau was expelled for featuring in a romantic music video by Jos born singer, ClassiQ. Her expulsion was considered by many as partial and sexist.

Emeka Ike Wants His Wife Back

Popular Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike had been having a turbulent time with his marriage though he had kept it very well under wraps. But his whole marital woes splashed into the headlines when he went to court begging for his wife to return home.

His wife, Emma had sometime in 2015 approached the court to dissolve the 16 years union between her and the Nollywood actor on grounds of incessant battery. The actor had vehemently denied the allegation, and begged the court not to separate them, saying “I still love my wife’’. The issue is still in the courts.

Seun Egbegbe And The Mobile Phone Heist

It was a shock to many when pictures of the movie producer, Seun Egbegbe went viral. In it, he was seen beaten up and badly bruised with blood dripping from his mouth. The story was that he had entered a shop at the popular Computer village and attempted to make away with nine high end mobile phones.

The cost of the phones was totaled at N4.5m. The movie maker has since been charged to court where he has been granted bail. The case is set to continue next year.

As the story of the phone theft went viral, his name was also being linked to another theft of $3,000 from a trader at a shop in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment