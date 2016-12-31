Top Nigerian Businessman Declared Wanted In Italy - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A Nigerian businessman suspected to be the owner of Abuja’s most luxurious building, Aliyu Abubakar, has been declared wanted in Italy for ‘International Corruption”.

Aliyu Abubakar, reported to be a friend to powerful Nigerian politician and top government officials was some days ago slammed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over his role in the Malabu $1.1 billion scandal.

Reports indicate that the Italian legal system has written to the Nigerian anti-raft agency requesting the presence of the wanted Nigerian businessman in a criminal proceedings relating to his offence with the EFCC.

Recall that the EFCC had prior to the notification letter from the Italian Justice Department slammed Aliyu Abubakar with a nine-count charge exclusive of the eight other charges for his roles in the scandal.

Other defendants in the criminal case set in motion by the EFCC are; a former Attorney General, Mohammed Adoke; former petroleum minister, Dan Etete; Malabu oil and Gas; and five other shady companies controlled by Mr. Abubakar.

The letters issued by the Italian Government dated October 14 and 15 requested Aliyu Abubakar’s presence in Italy for is trial.

In one of the letters titled “Notice of Proceedings,” the Italians wrote: “Aliyu Abubakar. No. 32 Gana Street, Maitama Abuja (Nigeria) is hereby notified that criminal proceedings are pending against him at this Public Prosecutor’s Office for the following offence: International corruption with the aggravating circumstance of transnationality. Re. OPL 245.

“Aliyu Abubakar is hereby requested to declare its domicile in Italy or to choose a domicile in Italy in order to be able to receive the notifications regarding the proceedings.”

