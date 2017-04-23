The top three simple ways to keep your mind sharp

The importance of keeping your mind sharp cannot be overstated. When your mind is in top shape, you tend to have greater motivation and focus.

Keeping your mind sharp is definitely an edge over any competition as it leads you to a great level of success and happiness.

An intelligent state of mind, enables you to get things done faster, come up with creative ideas, find inspiration and experience a better life.

Here are three simple ways to keep your mind sharp and active:

EAT WELL, SLEEP WELL AND EXERCISE OFTEN

The mind needs proper rest and energy in order to get the best performance out of it. A troubled mind cannot function optimally.

It is important to feed well, observe good sleep and engage in exercise so as to improve mental well-being.

CONTINUE READING, ABSORBING, AND EXPERIENCING CULTURE

It is good to challenge your mind to continually broaden your horizon and soak up new information.

Education is very important as it is not the preparation of life but is life itself. You can sharpen your mind by reading books, taking new forms of art, doing research, and many other things.

TO IMPROVE MEMORY, DON’T WRITE EVERYTHING DOWN

If you can, try this for a week: write down everything you need to do at the beginning of the week, as you normally would, but take your list and put it out of sight.

Instead of keeping that list visible at your desk, internalize your projects and simply remember and know what needs to be done, prioritize it in your mind, and do it. Your brain is extremely powerful and you’ll find that, in time, you may not have to write anything down to remember everything.

