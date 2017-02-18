Tor Tiv-elect wants Dangote Plc to rehabilitate Makurdi-Gboko road

The Tor Tiv-elect, Prof. James Ayatse, has appealed to Dangote Cement Plc to rehabilitate the Makurdi-Gboko road as part of its corporate social responsibility to the people of the area.

Ayatse made the appeal on Saturday in Makurdi when the management of the company, led by its Plant Director, Mr Jasinto Leva, paid him a visit.

He lamented that the portion of the road where the company was located had become “a death trap’’ hence the need for the repair.

Ayatse noted that if the road was rehabilitated by the company, it would go a long way in improving the relationship between it and the host community.

He further advised the company’s management to ensure that indigenes of the state participate in its business to better their lots.

The Tor Tiv leader-elect also urged the company to tackle sharp practices, leading to incessant hike in the price of cement.

Earlier, Leva said that the management of the company visited Ayatse to congratulate him on his selection as the fifth Tor-Tiv elect.(NAN)

