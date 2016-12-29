Toyin Aimakhu announces change of name - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Controversial Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu has announced she is leaving her former surname behind as we head into 2017.

The actress announced on Instagram that she now wants to be referred to as Toyin Abraham.

Toyin says the change is a family decision. A statement on her page read,

The actress said the reason behind her name change “is a family decision and will like to be officially addressed as Toyin Abraham henceforth.” Presently the actress is busy working on her new project; Alakada Reloaded.

Toyin Aimakhu has also changed her social media handles to fit in her new surname.

