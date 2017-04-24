Toyo Baby Reacts To Alleged Split, Beef With Funke Akindele - The Herald Nigeria

Olayode Juliana, popularly known as ‘Toyo Baby’ has reacted to reports regarding her alleged disagreement with Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele.

Recall that Linda Ikeji’s blog had reported that the actresses had parted ways over an undisclosed disagreement, a move which led to ‘Toyo Baby’s’ disappearance from the comic series, Jenifa’s Diary.

In reaction to the claim, Olayode Juliana took to her social media page to debunk the rumor adding that she is in good terms with the actress.

Toyo Baby took to her Instagram page to write:

“Hey Fam!

I apologize for responding late to the LIB post. Please DON’T BELIEVE EVERYTHING you read on tabloids. Several people have criticised me and some insulted me on something they know NOTHING about.I didn’t and would never unfollow Aunty Funke @funkejenifaakindelePlease read all my interviews, I hold her in high esteem and she’s dear to my heart. My career profile is not complete without her. Characters come and go in series. Even if you’re not seeing Toyo Baby presently, SOP never said she’s not coming back.I hold nothing against those who have spread lies about me.God bless you. Juliana loves you all! #dontbequicktojudge#knowledge#toyobaby”

