Traders beg Obiano to construct road linking new aluminum market

Traders dealing on aluminum and allied products in Onitsha and environs have appealed to Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra to construct the Ogbunike-Oze-3-3 road.

Mr Ifeanyichukwu Okeke, the Chairman, Aluminum, Allied Products and Technicians Association, Onitsha, made the appeal at a special prayer session of members at the new market project site in Ogbunike.

Okeke said that the road, when constructed, would boost economic activities at the new multi-million naira modern market under construction at Ogbunike near Onitsha.

According to him, the major obstacle for traders is the absence of a motorable road connecting Oze to 3-3 area, both in Nkwelle-Ezunaka community.

“If the road is constructed, the aluminum market, when completed, will enjoy a lot of patronage from people and will possibly boost business activities in the neighbouring communities.”

Okeke said that the market project was being undertaken solely by the traders, noting that members of the association were currently selling their wares at various streets in Onitsha Inland-Town.

In a remark, Chief Victor Anigbata, the contractor handling the new market project and Managing Director, Ponnovic Investment Ltd, said that the first phase of the market project would soon be completed.

Anigbata said that the proposed road project, when completed, would also benefit the people of the area and neighbouring communities as well as control the threat of erosion menace in the area. (NAN)

