Trading maintains negative trend, index down by 0.13%

Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE ) on Wednesday maintained a negative slide with the All-Share Share Index dropping by 0.13 per cent amid sell pressure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the index lost 32.86 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 26,245.34 compared to 26,278.20 achieved on Tuesday.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N9.041 trillion lost N11 billion to close at N9.030 trillion.

A breakdown of the losers’ chart indicated that major blue chips downgraded in price with Nestlé leading the chart with a loss of N6 to close at N755 per share.

Guinness came second with a loss of N3.35 to close at N63.65 and Mobil dipped N1.50 to close at N260.50 per share.

Unilever also lost N1.50 to close at N33.50 and Forte Oil dropped N1.30 to close at N69 per share.

On the other hand, Nigerian Breweries topped the gainers’ table with a gain of N1.40 to close at N142.60 per share.

Airservice gained 5k to close at N2.65 and AG Leventis improved by 4k to close at 88k per share.

Cutix rose by 3k to close at N1.45 and FCMB Group rose by 2k to close at N1.34 per share.

Continental Insurance was the toast of investors, accounting for 149.57 million shares worth N164.52 million.

Fidelity Bank came second with a total of 51.64 million shares valued at N48.04 million and United Capital sold 30.25 million shares worth N105.46 million.

Diamond Bank traded 26.13 million shares valued at N31.36 million, while UBA transacted 21.56 million worth N109.84 million.

Overall, investors bought and sold 371.87 million shares valued at N1.38 billion in 3,015.

This was against a turnover of 371.87 million shares worth N1.71 billion exchanged in 3,522 deals on Tuesday. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment