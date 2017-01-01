Traditional Ruler in Gombe cautions subject against indiscriminate sales of farm produce

Paramount ruler of Tangale tribesmen in Billiri Local Government of Gombe State, Abdu-buba Maisheru, has cautioned his people against the indiscriminate sales of their farm produce.

Maisheru, who gave the word of caution on Saturday in Billiri at the annual Tangle Cultural Festival, said the advice became necessary in view of the current economic recession.

He advised them to save enough food items that would sustain them till the next harvest.

He commended the state government for supporting his people, especially in promoting their cultural heritage.

In his remarks, Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Gashua, in Yobe , Prof. Andrew Haruna, called on tangle community to live in peace with one another for the development of the area and to sustain their mother tongue.

Haruna, a Linguist, said that there were about 7,000 languages in the world, out of which over 500 were in Nigeria.

He noted that due to lack of effort at sustaining them and passing same to the younger generation, some of the tribes were almost extinct.

In his speech, Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State also called on the people to live in peace and assist security agents by reporting any suspicious character.

He said living in peace, unity and understanding, would accelerate the progress and development of their community, the state and the country at large.

Dankwambo urged the Tangle community to sustain the cultural festival, adding that the state

government would soon organize the state cultural festival. (NAN)

