Tragedy As Gunmen Shoot Gospel Singer Dead - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Tragedy struck in Rivers State as a Port Harcourt-based gospel singer, Godswill Adiks who is known popularly by his fans as Will Adiks was shot dead by unknown gunmen on the night of Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

According to report, the singer was ambushed by the gunmen while he was returning from a program. The attack occurred at the Rivers State Axis of the East-West Road.

Following the attack, the singer was rushed to the University Of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital in Choba where he was in coma and later pronounced dead by medical experts.

Shocked friends and fans took to his social media page on Facebook to pay tribute to him.

One of the tributes composed by a certain Jamy-Lee Pastor Jay reads: “I thought of you today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday and the day before that too. i think of you in silence, i often speak your name. all i have are memories and pictures in frame. your memory is a keepsake, from which i will never part. God has you in his arms. i have you in my heart. A thousand words won’t bring you back, I know because I’ve tried; neither will a thousand tears, I know because I’ve cried. If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane, i’d walk right up to heaven and bring you home again. A voice from a family is gone , a voice we loved is stilled, a place is vacant in the home which never can be filled . I miss you Godwill . Could i just see you once again ? Have us sing together once again ? I dreamt of you last night you where so happy . I know your in a better place now . Singing and worshiping in heaven ….. till we meet again….. you said you would always have my back and protect me any way u can . I hope u keeping that promise now that your in heaven too . I Love You my brother Will Adiks .. You are forever in my heart and memories”

Another tribute reads: “September 6th 2013. The first time Will Adiks and I became friends… I saw him progress while I also help his ministry… I remember when he will come to me late at night in my church studio where I lived and beg me to burn some cds he will take to the place he was to perform the next day. God uplifted him and his songs grew to every length and breadth of south south and beyond. Last weekend while watching the performance of Travis Greene at the Experience 2016. I immediately wished that he will be given the opportunity at the next edition of the Experience to minister to hundred of thousands that will be in attendance. 13th December, 2016 was the last time we spoke on phone, I called him because the cab driver that was taking my wife and I home was playing some tracks from his album… I was even miming the songs to him, he laughed and said God bless you Joe. My dear friend Efe Dollar broke the news to me and I am so much in pains now. While discussing, I said, my prayer for him would be that he had reconcile with his maker before given up the ghost or If God knows he will go to the other side… then He should please by mercy resurrect him back and give him a second chance even though it was a gun incident because ‘Adiks’ as I fondly called him has inspire me and lots of people to even know HIM(GOD) better. Infact, I don’t know what to write again. Adieu! my dear friend Adiks”

