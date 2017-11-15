A Kenyan woman suffered a heavy blow after she lost five of her children during childbirth.

The woman, Jacintah Akinyi, 30, previously had 4 children and had no idea that she was pregnant with quintuplets. When she was due, she lost 2 of her babies at home before being transferred to the Kisii Teaching and Referral hospital where according to nurse Manager Florence Ogero another child died.

Ogero said; “The other one had severe pneumonia and from all those birth-related complications, these babies have succumbed,” she told AFP.

“It was a premature delivery and the mother did not attend antenatal clinic. The multiple deliveries were diagnosed upon delivery so there was no anticipation,” she added.

“We have tried our level best because they were being taken care of by a competent team.”

