Transfer: United Confirm Lukaku Deal - The Herald Nigeria

Manchester United have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Everton to sign Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian is reportedly heading to Old Trafford for a £75 million fee where he would reunite with former Chelsea boss, Jose Mourinho.

United had resorted to Lukaku following the collapse of the bid to lure Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata.

He was also monitored by his former club, Chelsea but it was United that captured him, leaving as personal terms and medicals for him to be a Red Devil

Follow Manchester United ✔@ManUtd #MUFC is delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical & personal terms

Lukaku netted 25 goals in the Premier League to help Everton finish seventh last season.

Recall that the former Chelsea man spent a year under Mourinho at Stamford Bridge before he was sold in 2014.

He then had an initial loan spell at Everton where he bagged 53 Premier League goals for the Toffees and 71 in all competitions.

Since debuting for Belgium in 2010, Lukaku has scored 20 goals in 57 international matches.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment