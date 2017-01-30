 TRCN Coordinator advises Niger teachers to seek information - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

TRCN Coordinator advises Niger teachers to seek information

The Niger State Coordinator of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), ‎Malam Usman Sani, has advised teachers in the state to always seek information from the council.

Sani gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Minna.

‎Sani said that the TRCN would be ready to assist teachers in seeking information from other sources to advance the cause of education in the state.

“We do not have monopoly of knowledge‎ as regards our modus operandi; teachers should partner with us on the best way we can serve them.

 

“The TRCN is here to educate teachers on other issues that they could be denied by their employers.

“We are supposed to be partners in the business of education and our inputs in education cannot be over emphasised,” the state coordinator told NAN.

He said, “Though, TRCN is not a training institution but in the course of discharging its mandate in supervision, monitoring and internship of graduands, it takes part in training.’’ (NAN)
MNO/TO/‎AJA

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar