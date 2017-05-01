Troops gun down notorious kidnap kingpin, Ibori, In gun duel - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian troops have killed the notorious Ossy Ibori, who was responsible for militant attacks and kidnapping in Ikorodu and Epe areas of Lagos State.

Ibori was finally eliminated in a bloody gun battle in Ajakpa, Southern Ondo state in the wee hours of Monday. The battle saw one soldier killed and several injured.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, said he was killed at about 3.00a.m. in the course of arresting all members of his gang and other criminals who had made life miserable for innocent citizens.

“At about 3.00a.m. today, soldiers posted to dislodge the militants wreaking havoc in some parts of Lagos engaged the criminals in a shootout at Ajakpa, during which the suspected leader known as Ossy was killed.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest the other gang members,” Owoseni said.

Confirming the development, the Coordinator, Joint Media Campaign Centre, Maj. Abubakar Abdullahi, said that the Operation DELTA SAFE carried out the killing.

According to him, the squad repelled an attack led by Ibori in Ajakpa Community in the creeks of Southern Ondo State on Sunday night.

“The leader was gunned down during the gun duel along with some of his gang members. His body was identified by some of the locals in the area.

“Search for other criminals who jumped into the water with gunshot wounds is ongoing. The troops recovered one AK 47 rifle and four magazines,” he said.

Ibori had been a nightmare to residents and authorities in parts of Lagos, Ogun and Ondo States over the past months.

His gang killed an army captain and three policemen in Ikorodu, Lagos last month and was also responsible for a number of abductions in the area.

