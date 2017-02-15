Trump Accuses Hillary Clinton Of Using Russia Connection As Cover-up - The Herald Nigeria

Following the resignation of the former National Security Adviser, Micheal Flynn over his misdirection and misinformation of the vice president and other top cabinet members of the Donald Trump administration over his conversation with Russia, the United states president has denounced the “conspiracy theories” which he claims are the fabrication of the media.

Donald Trump took to his social media page on Twitter to write: “The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred,” Trump said during a morning tweetstorm. “@MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great!”

The reaction from the US President comes after the New York Times reported that the United states president’s team had been in contact with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election.

Donald Trump in another tweet wrote: “This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign.”

He further complained of information leak in a third tweet which reads: “Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia.”

