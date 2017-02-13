Trump To Call Buhari On Phone Today - The Herald Nigeria

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with President Muhammadu Buhari on phone on Monday, February 13, according to reports.

Trump will have a telephone conversation with Buhari at 3:45 pm, according to the Africa correspondent for Globe and Mail, Geoffrey York.

“Today is “Africa day” for Donald Trump. He speaks by phone to Nigerian president Buhari at 3:45 pm (Lagos time); then speaks to Jacob Zuma,” York wrote on Twitter.

“Trump scheduled to speak by phone to Zuma today at 5:10 pm, after speaking to Buhari first.

“Buhari’s phone call with Trump today will be fascinating; many Nigerians frustrated that Buhari has been gone from Nigeria for over 3 weeks.

“Nigerians, having heard almost nothing from Buhari for 24 days, are wondering how Donald Trump will even locate him for the phone call today,” he said.

President Buhari is presently on medical vacation in the United Kingdom and the presidency is yet to confirm this all important call with Donald Trump.

