Trump Chicken Goes Viral - The Herald Nigeria

Trump Chicken Goes Viral

President Donald Trump is still a pretty divisive figure on social media and in the American political scene.

Liberals set up a 30-foot inflatable chicken outside the White House in protest that was supposed to be a mockery of the President.

But Pro-Trump supporters turned this around appropriating the Trump Chicken into a cool meme in support of their President.

The images have now gone viral with people having fun with it.

“THANKS FOR THE GREAT MEME! NOW WATCH HOW IT IS DONE LOSERS!!!” wrote Reddit user bluto36,  urging users to “post em and make em cry”

Another wrote: “They thought this would trigger us… Hahaha. WE LOVE THE TRUMP CHICKEN DON’T WE FOLKS!”

Here are some of the hilarious images used in support for Trump.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

