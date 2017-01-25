Trump claims dead voted during Nov. 8 polls

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will ask for a “major investigation into” the Nov. 8, 2016 presidential election, which he won.

Trump, who made the announcement on his twitter page on Wednesday, alleged that some registered voters at the election were dead.

“I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time).

“Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!” Trump tweeted.

Trump, who had previously made the debunked claim, reportedly repeated it again Monday during a White House reception, where he said three to five million votes were cast by people who illegally immigrated to the U.S.

The president used this assertion to argue that he would have won the popular vote against Democratic Hillary Clinton, who beat him by nearly three million votes overall.

The president had continually claimed that he would have won the popular vote in a landslide had the system not rigged against him.

Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer defended without evidence, the president’s claim that millions of people voted illegally in the November presidential election.

“The president does believe that; he’s stated his concerns about voter fraud and people voting illegally during the campaign.

“And he continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence that people have presented to him,” Spicer told reporters at the White House on Tuesday during a press briefing.

Reporters pressed Spicer, asking whether the Trump administration would launch an investigation into the alleged massive electoral fraud.

“Maybe we will. I think let’s not prejudge what we may or may not do in the future,” Spicer said.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have refuted Trump’s claims.

The president again restated his promise to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, which he insisted the latter would pay.

“Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!” Trump tweeted.

Following the record homicide case in Chicago in 2016, the president had threatened that he would send in Federal Police to take over, in what would amount to a declaration of a state of emergency.

“If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible “carnage” going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!” Trump warned.

The president, who has had running battle with the media, and which he recently declared as “war” over their reports that his inauguration crowd paled compared to former President Barack Obama’s in 2009, slammed a major American network.

“Congratulations to @FoxNews for being number one in inauguration ratings. They were many times higher than FAKE NEWS @CNN – public is smart!”

Trump had also announced that he would be nominating a Justice to fill the vacant Supreme Court post.

“I will be making my Supreme Court pick on Thursday of next week. Thank you!” Trump tweeted. (NAN)

