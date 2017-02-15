Trump Confirms Phone Call To Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari - The Herald Nigeria

The United States President, Donald J. Trump has confirmed his phone conversation with the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari who is currently in the United Kingdom on an extended medical vacation.

The confirmation comes hot on the heels of speculations in the media that the United States President did not put a call through to the Nigerian president.

Recall that the United States president, Donald Trump had been scheduled to call two African leaders, the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari and the South African President, Jacob Zuma on Monday, February 13, 2017.

After the call, Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Femi Adesina in a statement to CNN said: “President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing, and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military.”

Confirming the call, the United States’ Press Secretary, Sean Spicer during press briefing noted that Donald Trump placed a call to the Nigeran and South African Presidents.

Watch video below which addrssed the call between the Nigerian and the United States leader from 50:30-52:00

