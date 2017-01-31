Trump fires acting AG Sally Yates for failing to defend travel ban - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

President Donald Trump has fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates, for ordering the Justice Department not to defend Trump’s executive order on Immigrant’s ban.

Ms Yates, who was appointed by Mr Obama, said she was “not convinced that the executive order is lawful”.

“I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right,” Ms Yates wrote in a letter to Justice Department lawyers.

“At present, I am not convinced that the defence of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities.”

According to a tweet released by Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, she has been fired from her position and replaced temporarily by Dana Boente, US Attorney for the Eastern District of VA.

The White House press office said in a statement that Yates “has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.”

The statement called Ms Yates an Obama administration appointee “who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration.”

Trump also made a statement to confirm the appointment of Dana Boente as Acting AG.

Dana Boente was sworn in at 9 p.m. ET yesterday. A few hours later, Boente issued a statement rescinding Yates’ order, instructing DOJ lawyers to “defend the lawful orders of our President.”

