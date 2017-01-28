Trump: ‘Forces of evil won’t defeat power of good again’

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed that the forces of evil would never defeat the power of good, particularly throughout his presidency.

Trump stated this in his message on the 2017 International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, obtained by the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from the White House.

“In the name of the perished, I pledge to do everything in my power throughout my Presidency, and my life, to ensure that the forces of evil never again defeat the powers of good.

“Together, we will make love and tolerance prevalent throughout the world,” Trump said.

He expressed regrets over the unfortunate incident, saying it was impossible to explain the sufferings and pains that the people went through.

“It is with a heavy heart and sombre mind that we remember and honour the victims, survivors, heroes of the Holocaust.

“It is impossible to fully fathom the depravity and horror inflicted on innocent people by Nazi terror.”

He, however, expressed gratitude to those he said risked their lives to save the innocent.

“Yet, we know that in the darkest hours of humanity, light shines the brightest.‎

“As we remember those who died, we are deeply grateful to those who risked their lives to save the innocent,” Trump said.

The Holocaust was genocide in which Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany and its collaborators killed about six million Jews from 1941 to 1945.

The victims included 1.5 million children and represented about two-thirds of the nine million Jews, who had resided in Europe.

Some definitions of the Holocaust include the additional five million non-Jewish victims of Nazi mass murders, bringing the total to about 11 million.

Killings took place throughout Nazi Germany, German-occupied territories, and territories held by allies of Nazi Germany. (NAN)

