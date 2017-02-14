 Trump pledges weapons to combat terrorism in Nigeria - The Herald Nigeria

Trump pledges weapons to combat terrorism in Nigeria

President Donald Trump of the United States (U.S) has assured of his country’s readiness to assist Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism.

The development indicates the willingness of the U.S. government under President Trump to strengthen its relationship with Nigeria for mutual benefits to both countries.

In a statement by Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the invitation came at the instance of the American president following a telephone conversation between the two leaders on Monday.
According to Adesina, “the conversation was cordial and President Buhari congratulated Trump on his election as President of the United States, and on his cabinet.”
Adesina said the two leaders specifically discussed ways to improve cooperation in the fight against terrorism through the provision of necessary equipment.

“President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing, and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military.

“President Trump assured the Nigerian President of U.S. readiness to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism. Trump also invited Buhari to Washington at a mutually convenient date.”

However, the Borno State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared seven days of prayers and fasting for Buhari’s speedy recovery.

The declaration was made in a statement of the Legal and Public Affairs Director of CAN, Evangelist Kwamkur Samuel issued to newsmen in Maiduguri yesterday.

Governor Kashim Shettima has also instructed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to write the CAN chairman requesting prayers for the president in appreciation of his commitment to the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency.

