Trump says U.S. must expand nuclear capability

Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump has said that the U.S. would strengthen its nuclear capability and expand its nuclear programme as deterrence for any eventualities in the “uncertain world”.

The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York, reports that Trump took to his twitter handle on Thursday to make the announcement.

“The U.S. must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes,” he said.

NAN reports that Trump’s announcement came a day after receiving a national security briefing from a group of senior military officers.

“I met some really great Air Force Generals and Navy Admirals today, talking about airplane capability and pricing. Very impressive people!” he said on Wednesday.

The security officers who briefed Trump on Wednesday included Air Force Lt-Gen. Jack Weinstein, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration.

NAN reports that Trump had also on Wednesday, met with officials of Boeing, and Lockheed, two of the largest defence contractors in an effort to reduce costs in the military budget.

The meeting followed the President-elect objecting to the price of a new Air Force One replacement and the estimated 1.5 trillion dollars F-35 Joint Strike Fighter programme.

The F-35 Lightning II is the world’s most advanced multi-role stealth fighter planes, providing unmatched capabilities to U. S. and allied military forces.

Trump also announced that he had asked aircraft giant Boeing to reduce the price of a comparable F-18 Super Hornet.

F-18 Super Hornet is a twin-engine carrier-capable multirole fighter aircraft

“Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!”

According to reports, U.S. was the first country to develop nuclear weapons and the only country to have used them in wars.

The U.S. spends more on its arsenal than all other countries combined, and currently has 6,970 arsenal warheads.

Russia was the second country to develop nuclear weapons.

It has the largest arsenal of any country and is investing heavily in the modernisation of its warheads and delivery systems, and currently has 7,300 nuclear warheads.

UK maintains a fleet of four nuclear-armed submarines in Scotland each carrying 16 Trident missiles.

However, its parliament voted in 2016 to overhaul its nuclear forces, and the country currently has 215 arsenal warheads.

France currently has 300 arsenal warheads and most of its nuclear warheads are deployed on submarines equipped with M45 and M51 missiles.

One boat is on patrol at all times while some warheads are also deliverable by aircraft.

China has 260 nuclear warheads and its warheads are deliverable by air, land and sea.

NAN recalls that the U.S. had on Wednesday, warned North Korea that any use of nuclear weapons against South Korea would “be met with effective and overwhelming response”.

“The U.S. reiterated its ironclad and unwavering commitment to draw on the full range of its military capabilities, including the nuclear umbrella, conventional strike, and missile defence, to provide extended deterrence for the ROK (South Korea).

“The U.S. reaffirmed the longstanding U.S. policy that any attack on the U. S. or its allies will be defeated, and any use of nuclear weapons will be met with an effective and overwhelming response.

“In particular, the U.S. emphasised that it remains steadfast in meeting these enduring commitments and providing immediate support to the ROK.

“In response to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats, the officials reaffirmed the commitment of the U.S. to regularly deploy U.S. strategic assets for the defence of the ROK, as well as to enhance such measures and identify new or additional steps to strengthen deterrence.” (NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment