Trump spokesman Jason Miller rejects White House job

Jason Miller, President-elect Donald Trump’s spokesman says he will not take the job of White House Communications Director he was nominated for on Thursday.

Miller announced in a statement that he would not continue on to the White House, citing family reasons.

According to him, I will hand off my responsibilities as Communications Director to Sean Spicer, the Republican National Committee Communications Director.

Spicer was announced this week alongside Miller as the incoming White House press secretary, a position he would also retain.

“After spending this past week with my family, the most amount of time I have been able to spend with them since March 2015, it is clear they need to be my top priority right now.

“And this is not the right time to start a new job as demanding as White House Communications Director,” he said.

He added that he was also expecting the birth of his second daughter in January 2017.

According to him, however, he looks forward to continue to work with incoming President Trump.

“I look forward to continuing to support the President-elect from the outside after my work on the Transition concludes,” Miller said.

Miller joined the Trump campaign in June as Senior Communications Adviser.

He previously worked for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign.

Trump had named Spicer Assistant to the President and Press Secretary, Hope Hicks Assistant to the President and Director of Strategic Communications, Miller Assistant to the President and Director of Communications, and Dan Scavino Assistant to the President and Director of Social Media.

“Sean, Hope, Jason and Dan have been key members of my team during the campaign and transition.

“I am excited they will be leading the team that will communicate my agenda that will Make America Great Again,” Trump announced in a statement on Thursday. (NAN)

