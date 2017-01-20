Trump sworn-in as 45th U.S. President, Pence as 48th VP

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, 6 p.m. Nigeria time, succeeding Barack Obama.

Trunp, wearing a dark suit with red tie, is taking control of America in a transition of power that he has declared will lead to “America First” policies at home and abroad.

The president and First lady, Melania Trump, clad in a classic-styled, powder blue ensemble, then headed into the White House for a meeting with Obama and his wife, Michelle.

Trump raised his right hand and put his left on a Bible used by Abraham Lincoln and repeated a 35-word oath of office from the U.S. Constitution, with U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.

Mike Pence was also sworn-in as the 48th Vice President of the U.S at exactly 11:55 a.m. or 5:55 p.m. Nigerian time.

Mike Pence was also sworn-in as the 48th Vice President of the U.S at exactly 11:55 a.m. or 5:55 p.m. Nigerian time.

The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Pence the Vice Presidential oath of office was administered by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Trump, in his inaugural address, thanked former president Obama and former First Lady for “being gracious to see the transition went smoothly.

“We are not taking power from one president to the other or from one party to the other but we are taking power from Washington to you, the people.

“January 20, 2017 will go into history as a day that the people become the president of this country again,” Trump added.

He pledged that the people would be the focus of his administration adding, stressing that he would be the president of all Americans.

“The oath of office I take today is the oath of allegiance to all Americans,” the president said.

He also promised to concentrate on the security of the country, lamenting that the America spent trillions of dollars to secure other peoples countries/

e also promised to make affordable education, healthcare and housing the hallmark of his administration. (NAN)

