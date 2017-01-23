 Trump withdraws U.S. from Trans-Pacific trade deal

President Donald Trump signed an executive order formally withdrawing the United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TGPP) trade deal on Monday in Washington.

This is in line with a promise made during his campaign last year.

In an Oval Office ceremony, Trump also signed an order imposing a federal hiring freeze and a directive banning U.S. non-governmental organisations receive federal funding from providing abortions abroad.

Trump called the TPP order a “great thing for the American worker.” (Reuters/NAN)

